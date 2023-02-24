🎨 Get crafty at Studio 614, with workshops all weekend for making candles, skin care products and home decor, plus "wine and canvas" classes.

List of events. 2487 Summit St. $38–68; includes supplies.

💃 Take in the tango with "Maria de Buenos Aires," Opera Columbus' first Spanish opera.

7:30pm tonight and 2pm Sunday at the Southern Theatre. $28-108.

🧙‍♂️ Snatch up one of the few remaining tickets to "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" in concert, with the Columbus Symphony playing the film's soundtrack.

8pm tonight and 2pm Saturday at the Ohio Theatre. $65-$160.

🦋 Explore a garden full of butterflies when "Blooms & Butterflies" — prepared by exhibitions and interpretation designer Kady Murzin — returns to Franklin Park Conservatory this weekend.

10am–5pm Saturday and Sunday. $15–22. Through May 29.

🎵 Dust off your Creepers and head to the Punk Rock Prom at Natalie's Grandview for sets by 10 local bands.

5:30pm Saturday and Sunday, 945 King Ave. $20 daily, $35 weekend pass.

Plus: Take a "prom photo" for $10!

✨ Glow all out at Axis Nightclub's monthly Glow Night, with a DJ, black lights and neon paint.

10pm Saturday. 775 N. High St. $13.

👶 Bring the family to the Columbus Baby & Kids Expo, which includes a kid fashion contest, Candyland scavenger hunt and dad diaper-changing competition.