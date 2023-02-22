4 hours ago - Sports
OSU women's hockey gunning for back-to-back national championships
The OSU women's hockey team is continuing its winning ways and hopes to compete for back-to-back national championships.
- Doing so would be the first for any Buckeyes squad in an NCAA-sanctioned sport since the women's volleyball team won titles in 2016 and '17.
Skating the news: The Buckeyes (28-4-2) just won their first Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season title in school history.
- The team is currently ranked No. 1 in the country as it prepares for the postseason.
What's next: A best-of-three conference tournament quarterfinal against Bemidji State this weekend, though the team will make the NCAA Tournament regardless of the outcome.
- All games will be played in Columbus. Tickets start at $5.
