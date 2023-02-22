Buckeyes hoist the trophy after winning the WCHA regular season title. Photo: Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics

The OSU women's hockey team is continuing its winning ways and hopes to compete for back-to-back national championships.

Doing so would be the first for any Buckeyes squad in an NCAA-sanctioned sport since the women's volleyball team won titles in 2016 and '17.

Skating the news: The Buckeyes (28-4-2) just won their first Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season title in school history.

The team is currently ranked No. 1 in the country as it prepares for the postseason.

What's next: A best-of-three conference tournament quarterfinal against Bemidji State this weekend, though the team will make the NCAA Tournament regardless of the outcome.