4 hours ago - Sports

OSU women's hockey gunning for back-to-back national championships

Tyler Buchanan
Ohio State women's hockey players hoist a trophy after winning the conference title.

Buckeyes hoist the trophy after winning the WCHA regular season title. Photo: Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics

The OSU women's hockey team is continuing its winning ways and hopes to compete for back-to-back national championships.

  • Doing so would be the first for any Buckeyes squad in an NCAA-sanctioned sport since the women's volleyball team won titles in 2016 and '17.

Skating the news: The Buckeyes (28-4-2) just won their first Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season title in school history.

What's next: A best-of-three conference tournament quarterfinal against Bemidji State this weekend, though the team will make the NCAA Tournament regardless of the outcome.

