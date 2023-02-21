4 hours ago - Food and Drink

Where to buy pączki in Central Ohio for Fat Tuesday

Tyler Buchanan
A line of paczki donuts.

Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you plan to feast on pączki today in honor of Fat Tuesday, our readers have got you covered.

Ruthie G.: "Tremont Goodie Shop in Upper Arlington! Mmm …"

Ann A.: "Kroger! Not exciting, but they are good."

Mark M.: "I am Polish on my mother's side. The Catholic church ️back in the Ohio Valley where I grew up usually has some of the older ladies make them as a fundraiser. Hard to beat.

  • I have bought the ones that Kroger sells and have never been disappointed, unless you wait too long and they have dried out."

Mallory G.: "I'm Polish and grew up in Amherst, where Kiedrowski's Bakery reigns supreme for pączki (and just about everything else). The line wraps around the building every year, and they have a polka band to keep customers entertained while they wait!

  • After growing up with that as my Fat Tuesday tradition, I was shocked when I went to college at Ohio University and learned that NOBODY knew what I was talking about when I mentioned pączki.
  • Since then, it's been my quest to introduce people to the pastry, but I've yet to find a place that doesn't just sell a donut and call it by another name (ahem, Buckeye Donuts!).
  • Resch's Bakery on the East Side has come the closest so far, but I've heard that My Old World Bakery on the West Side is a hidden pączki gem I need to scope out. I'll be trying that this year and will report back if it meets my standards! "

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'll second Resch's. I'm still thinking about the ones I ate last year!

