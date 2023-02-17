🍍 Enjoy nautical nonsense by singing along to "The Spongebob Musical."

7pm tonight, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday at the Lincoln Theatre. $23-52.

🎵 Jam with The Werks, from Dayton, and six other musical acts at the Winter Werkout Music & Arts Festival.

8pm tonight and Saturday at The Bluestone, 583 E. Broad St. $25 daily tickets, $45 weekend pass.

⚜️ Transform Park Street into Bourbon Street to celebrate Mardi Gras early with a bar crawl.

3-10pm Saturday. $16, four ticket minimum. Free if your birthday is in February!

🍸 Learn how to make six classic cocktails at the Columbus Cocktail Party.

6:30pm Saturday at COhatch Polaris, 1554 Polaris Parkway Suite 325. $55.

🤠 Wrangle up the family and head to the World's Toughest Rodeo.

Events start 6pm Saturday at Nationwide Arena. $23-33.

🇺🇸 Kick off your presidential run at the Ohio History Center by making campaign memorabilia and meeting impersonators, in honor of Presidents Day.

10am-4pm Monday. $7-13.

🗓️ Reminder: Some local Black History Month events are also this weekend, including Aminah Robinson Day at the King Arts Complex.