🎣 Reel in tips and gear for your next fishing trip during the National Fishing Expos.

12-7pm today, 10am-6pm Saturday, 10am-3pm Sunday at the Ohio Expo Center's Bricker Building. $12. Kids 17 and under free!

🖼️ Take a date to the Columbus Museum of Art for a Valentine's Day cocktail celebration with live jazz and light bites.

6-10pm tonight. $50, includes one drink ticket.

🤣 Poke fun at Broadway's best with "Forbidden Broadway," a satirical revue.

8pm tonight, 8pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday at the Abbey Theatre, 5600 Post Road, Dublin. Through Feb. 18. $15-38.

🩰 Return to Oz in a sequel ballet, "Dorothy and the Prince of Oz," at the Ohio Theatre.

8pm tonight, 2pm and 8pm Saturday, 2pm and 6:30pm Sunday. $39-112.

🎵 Dance the night away at a Silent Disco, with three different playlists — gushy love songs, angsty breakup tunes and a mix of both — available on headphones.

10:30pm tonight at Otherworld, 5819 Chantry Drive. $30.

👟 Buy, sell and trade premium sneakers at Snkr Culture.

12-5pm Saturday at the Ohio Expo Center's Rhodes Center. $13 online, $20 at the door.

🎹 Celebrate Valentine's Day a little early with a double date at the Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar.

8pm Saturday, 1516 N. High St. $40 for a four-person table, includes chocolates and "love potion" shots.

🏹 Learn to shoot an arrow like Cupid with an archery lesson through Metro Parks.

2-4pm Sunday at the Blacklick Woods Meadows Picnic Area, 6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg. Free!

🗓️ Reminder: Some local Black History Month events are also this weekend, including an orchestra performance and a free movie.