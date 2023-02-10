Ohio projected to wager $83 million on the Super Bowl

Reproduced from American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl is being held in a state (Arizona) with legalized sports betting — an industry that is booming here and across the country.

Why it matters: Ohio's sports betting program continues to grow since going live on Jan. 1.

One of the more prominent local sportsbooks is launching tomorrow inside Hollywood Casino.

State of play: Ohio is one of 33 states (plus Washington, D.C.) with a live, legal sports betting market, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy and Kendall Baker write.

Americans are expected to wager $16 billion on Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix via these official sportsbooks or through illegal, private bookies.

Zoom in: Ohio's digital and brick-and-mortar sportsbooks are expected to handle up to $83 million for the game, per PlayOhio, which covers the sports gambling industry.

That sum would have been much higher had the Cincinnati Bengals reached the big game again this year.

Yes, but: It hasn't been all smooth sailing for sportsbook regulators thus far. Several betting operators that helped shape the state's new laws through lobbying and committee testimony were immediately dinged for breaking them, including DraftKings and BetMGM.

The state has already levied fines against operators accused of illegally marketing to underage Ohioans, failing to promote gambling addiction resources and improperly advertising "free" bonuses.

Reality check: These fines, ranging between $150,000-350,000, are a drop in the bucket for industry leaders of a multi-billion dollar sports betting market, each of which is competing for a slice of Ohio's brand-new customer pool.

What they said: "We need to make sure that the fines are at a level that it's not just a cost of doing business," said Derek Longmeier, the executive director of the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, to WCMH-TV.

Be smart: If you waited for the dust to settle before testing the sports betting waters ahead of the year's marquee event, shop around for favorable player bonuses — and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Helpful reminder: Ohio offers a number of gambling addiction services.

Want more national sports news? Sign up for Axios Sports, our daily newsletter covering all the stats and stories driving the sports conversation.