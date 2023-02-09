This is your final warning: Valentine's Day is just five short days away.

If you're like us and thrive on a deadline, here are some fun last-minute date ideas for Tuesday night that go beyond the traditional dinner reservation (prices are per person):

🕯️ Pour your heart out while pouring a custom-scented candle at Penn & Beech Candle Co.

11am-9pm. Three locations, reservations encouraged. Candle prices vary.

👸 Feel like royalty by taking a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride through Easton Town Center's North District.

5-9pm. $10, cash only.

🔥 Make your gifts, instead of buying them, at Glass Axis, a glass-blowing studio hosting a class for beginners.

6pm. 610 W. Town St. $62.50.

🧁 Decorate your dessert and compete in a "Nailed It!"-themed cake decorating contest at Our CupCakery.

6pm. 54 S. High St., Dublin. $49.

🍷 Raise a glass to love at Bristol Republic's wine tasting event.

6pm, 1124 N. High St. $30 to sample 10 wines.

💃 Take a dance class that's first-timer friendly and rekindle the romance with perfect rhythm.

6:15pm, Crystal Ballroom Dance Center, 402 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington. $20, includes chocolate and flowers.

7:30pm, Emerald City Ballroom, 2890 Festival Lane, Dublin. $45, includes desserts.

🎨 Channel your inner Picasso while sipping pinot grigio at Wine & Canvas.

6:30pm. 132 Graceland Blvd. $40.

🪴 Stroll through Franklin Park Conservatory while it's illuminated by 18 massive glass sculptures during Chihuly Nights.