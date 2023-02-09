1 hour ago - Things to Do

Last-minute Valentine's Day ideas

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a heart with an arrow through it. The tip of the arrow is the Axios A logo.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

This is your final warning: Valentine's Day is just five short days away.

  • If you're like us and thrive on a deadline, here are some fun last-minute date ideas for Tuesday night that go beyond the traditional dinner reservation (prices are per person):

🕯️ Pour your heart out while pouring a custom-scented candle at Penn & Beech Candle Co.

👸 Feel like royalty by taking a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride through Easton Town Center's North District.

  • 5-9pm. $10, cash only.

🔥 Make your gifts, instead of buying them, at Glass Axis, a glass-blowing studio hosting a class for beginners.

  • 6pm. 610 W. Town St. $62.50.

🧁 Decorate your dessert and compete in a "Nailed It!"-themed cake decorating contest at Our CupCakery.

  • 6pm. 54 S. High St., Dublin. $49.

🍷 Raise a glass to love at Bristol Republic's wine tasting event.

  • 6pm, 1124 N. High St. $30 to sample 10 wines.

💃 Take a dance class that's first-timer friendly and rekindle the romance with perfect rhythm.

🎨 Channel your inner Picasso while sipping pinot grigio at Wine & Canvas.

  • 6:30pm. 132 Graceland Blvd. $40.

🪴 Stroll through Franklin Park Conservatory while it's illuminated by 18 massive glass sculptures during Chihuly Nights.

  • 7-10pm. $15-25.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more