Last-minute Valentine's Day ideas
This is your final warning: Valentine's Day is just five short days away.
- If you're like us and thrive on a deadline, here are some fun last-minute date ideas for Tuesday night that go beyond the traditional dinner reservation (prices are per person):
🕯️ Pour your heart out while pouring a custom-scented candle at Penn & Beech Candle Co.
- 11am-9pm. Three locations, reservations encouraged. Candle prices vary.
👸 Feel like royalty by taking a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride through Easton Town Center's North District.
- 5-9pm. $10, cash only.
🔥 Make your gifts, instead of buying them, at Glass Axis, a glass-blowing studio hosting a class for beginners.
- 6pm. 610 W. Town St. $62.50.
🧁 Decorate your dessert and compete in a "Nailed It!"-themed cake decorating contest at Our CupCakery.
- 6pm. 54 S. High St., Dublin. $49.
🍷 Raise a glass to love at Bristol Republic's wine tasting event.
- 6pm, 1124 N. High St. $30 to sample 10 wines.
💃 Take a dance class that's first-timer friendly and rekindle the romance with perfect rhythm.
- 6:15pm, Crystal Ballroom Dance Center, 402 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington. $20, includes chocolate and flowers.
- 7:30pm, Emerald City Ballroom, 2890 Festival Lane, Dublin. $45, includes desserts.
🎨 Channel your inner Picasso while sipping pinot grigio at Wine & Canvas.
- 6:30pm. 132 Graceland Blvd. $40.
🪴 Stroll through Franklin Park Conservatory while it's illuminated by 18 massive glass sculptures during Chihuly Nights.
- 7-10pm. $15-25.
