🍽️ Make last-minute reservations for 614 Restaurant Week, with proceeds benefiting the Children's Hunger Alliance.

Today and Saturday. $15-50 for three-course meals at participating restaurants.

⛸️ Put on your Mickey ears and watch "Let's Celebrate," a magical Disney on Ice show.

11am and 7pm today; 11am, 3pm and 7pm Saturday; 11am and 3pm Sunday at Nationwide Arena. $15-100. Kids under 2 free!

🎭 See the local production of "Slave Play," a provocative commentary on race, gender and sexuality in modern America.

7pm tonight and Saturday; 2pm Sunday at the Short North Stage, through Feb. 19. $46-56.

🎵 Listen to the top performers in Christian music at Winter Jam.

6pm Saturday at the Schottenstein Center. $15 cash donation suggested at the door.

🍫 Indulge in unlimited samples at the Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival.