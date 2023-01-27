1 hour ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend
🍽️ Make last-minute reservations for 614 Restaurant Week, with proceeds benefiting the Children's Hunger Alliance.
- Today and Saturday. $15-50 for three-course meals at participating restaurants.
⛸️ Put on your Mickey ears and watch "Let's Celebrate," a magical Disney on Ice show.
- 11am and 7pm today; 11am, 3pm and 7pm Saturday; 11am and 3pm Sunday at Nationwide Arena. $15-100. Kids under 2 free!
🎭 See the local production of "Slave Play," a provocative commentary on race, gender and sexuality in modern America.
- 7pm tonight and Saturday; 2pm Sunday at the Short North Stage, through Feb. 19. $46-56.
🎵 Listen to the top performers in Christian music at Winter Jam.
- 6pm Saturday at the Schottenstein Center. $15 cash donation suggested at the door.
🍫 Indulge in unlimited samples at the Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival.
- 7-11pm Saturday at COSI. $60.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.