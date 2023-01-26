Celebrate National Puzzle Day with a competition in Whitehall

If jigsaw puzzles don't puzzle you, an upcoming competition in Whitehall might be for you.

Driving the news: The Whitehall Community Park YMCA is celebrating National Puzzle Day this Sunday with a jigsaw puzzle contest starting at 1pm.

Teams of up to four puzzlers will race to finish a 500-piece board to win a grand prize.

Registration: $7 per team.

Our thought bubble: The allotted time is three hours, which is barely enough time for Alissa and Tyler to finish a border — much less the whole dang puzzle. 😬

Did you know: Ohio University's basketball arena used to host the annual National Jigsaw Puzzle Championships, with thousands of dollars in prize money at stake.

The winning team in 1986 finished a 1,000-piece puzzle in just over an hour.

📬 Whether it's jigsaw puzzles or tree hugging, Ohioans are always looking for a good competition. Know of another unusual contest? Email [email protected] and let us know.