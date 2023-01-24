2 hours ago - Things to Do

❄️ Central Ohio's 10 best sledding hills

Alissa Widman Neese
A girl in a knit hat shaped like a cat sleds headfirst down a snowy hill

Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Spending time in the snow makes Midwest winters slightly more bearable — and there's no activity quite as fun as throwing down a sled and letting gravity take over.

What we're watching: More snow is coming overnight into tomorrow morning, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible.

  • Keep your fingers crossed for sublime sledding weather.

Some popular local hills:

Antrim Park, 5800 Olentangy River Road

  • A smaller hill near a parking lot that's perfect for beginners.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park, 400 W. Whittier St.

  • A scenic downtown spot on the banks of the Scioto River.

Quarry Trails Metro Park, 2600 Dublin Road

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Drive, Dublin

  • A busy spot near the Chief Leatherlips monument with a walkway and restrooms.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park, 8465 Alkire Road, Galloway

  • A hill for high-speed thrill-seekers.

Fryer Park, 3899 Orders Road, Grove City

  • A steep, smooth ride.

Walnut Woods Metro Park, 6716 Lithopolis Road, Groveport

  • Another gentle hill for kids, this one near a dog park.

Highbanks Metro Park, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center

  • The best of both worlds, featuring a beginner bunny hill and a steep slope for more experienced sledders.

Blacklick Woods Golf Course, 6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

  • A moderate hill that's fun for all ages, with restrooms nearby.

Sharon Woods Metro Park, 6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

  • A long run that's popular with sledders and snowboarders alike.

📬 Did we forget your favorite? Email [email protected] and we'll add it to our list.

