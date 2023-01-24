❄️ Central Ohio's 10 best sledding hills
Spending time in the snow makes Midwest winters slightly more bearable — and there's no activity quite as fun as throwing down a sled and letting gravity take over.
What we're watching: More snow is coming overnight into tomorrow morning, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible.
- Keep your fingers crossed for sublime sledding weather.
Some popular local hills:
Antrim Park, 5800 Olentangy River Road
- A smaller hill near a parking lot that's perfect for beginners.
Scioto Audubon Metro Park, 400 W. Whittier St.
- A scenic downtown spot on the banks of the Scioto River.
Quarry Trails Metro Park, 2600 Dublin Road
- The newest sledding site in town, across from the mountain bike area.
Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Drive, Dublin
- A busy spot near the Chief Leatherlips monument with a walkway and restrooms.
Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park, 8465 Alkire Road, Galloway
- A hill for high-speed thrill-seekers.
Fryer Park, 3899 Orders Road, Grove City
- A steep, smooth ride.
Walnut Woods Metro Park, 6716 Lithopolis Road, Groveport
- Another gentle hill for kids, this one near a dog park.
Highbanks Metro Park, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center
- The best of both worlds, featuring a beginner bunny hill and a steep slope for more experienced sledders.
Blacklick Woods Golf Course, 6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg
- A moderate hill that's fun for all ages, with restrooms nearby.
Sharon Woods Metro Park, 6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville
- A long run that's popular with sledders and snowboarders alike.
📬 Did we forget your favorite? Email [email protected] and we'll add it to our list.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.