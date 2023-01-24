Spending time in the snow makes Midwest winters slightly more bearable — and there's no activity quite as fun as throwing down a sled and letting gravity take over.

What we're watching: More snow is coming overnight into tomorrow morning, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible.

Keep your fingers crossed for sublime sledding weather.

Some popular local hills:

Antrim Park, 5800 Olentangy River Road

A smaller hill near a parking lot that's perfect for beginners.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park, 400 W. Whittier St.

A scenic downtown spot on the banks of the Scioto River.

Quarry Trails Metro Park, 2600 Dublin Road

The newest sledding site in town, across from the mountain bike area.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Drive, Dublin

A busy spot near the Chief Leatherlips monument with a walkway and restrooms.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park, 8465 Alkire Road, Galloway

A hill for high-speed thrill-seekers.

Fryer Park, 3899 Orders Road, Grove City

A steep, smooth ride.

Walnut Woods Metro Park, 6716 Lithopolis Road, Groveport

Another gentle hill for kids, this one near a dog park.

Highbanks Metro Park, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center

The best of both worlds, featuring a beginner bunny hill and a steep slope for more experienced sledders.

Blacklick Woods Golf Course, 6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

A moderate hill that's fun for all ages, with restrooms nearby.

Sharon Woods Metro Park, 6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

A long run that's popular with sledders and snowboarders alike.

📬 Did we forget your favorite? Email [email protected] and we'll add it to our list.