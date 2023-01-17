No "Spare" copies of Prince Harry's memoir at Central Ohio libraries

If you're just wild about Harry, you are far from alone.

Libraries across the country are seeing major demand for Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare."

Driving the news: The Duke of Sussex's hotly anticipated book has been selling like hotcakes since its release a week ago.

Publisher Random House printed 2.5 million hardcover copies for North America alone, Axios' Hope King writes.

Yes, but: Good luck snagging a loaner copy any time soon.

There were around 1,941 holds on 550 copies between the 23 Columbus Metropolitan Library branches as of yesterday.

In addition, there were 344 holds on 35 audiobooks and 240 holds on the 73 large print copies.

Of note: While waiting for your coveted copy, the library suggests a few other titles to delve into the inner workings of the British royal family.