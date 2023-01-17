2 hours ago - Things to Do

No "Spare" copies of Prince Harry's memoir at Central Ohio libraries

Tyler Buchanan
Copies of Prince Harry's new book, "Spare."

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

If you're just wild about Harry, you are far from alone.

  • Libraries across the country are seeing major demand for Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare."

Driving the news: The Duke of Sussex's hotly anticipated book has been selling like hotcakes since its release a week ago.

  • Publisher Random House printed 2.5 million hardcover copies for North America alone, Axios' Hope King writes.

Yes, but: Good luck snagging a loaner copy any time soon.

  • There were around 1,941 holds on 550 copies between the 23 Columbus Metropolitan Library branches as of yesterday.
  • In addition, there were 344 holds on 35 audiobooks and 240 holds on the 73 large print copies.

Of note: While waiting for your coveted copy, the library suggests a few other titles to delve into the inner workings of the British royal family.

