No "Spare" copies of Prince Harry's memoir at Central Ohio libraries
If you're just wild about Harry, you are far from alone.
- Libraries across the country are seeing major demand for Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare."
Driving the news: The Duke of Sussex's hotly anticipated book has been selling like hotcakes since its release a week ago.
- Publisher Random House printed 2.5 million hardcover copies for North America alone, Axios' Hope King writes.
Yes, but: Good luck snagging a loaner copy any time soon.
- There were around 1,941 holds on 550 copies between the 23 Columbus Metropolitan Library branches as of yesterday.
- In addition, there were 344 holds on 35 audiobooks and 240 holds on the 73 large print copies.
Of note: While waiting for your coveted copy, the library suggests a few other titles to delve into the inner workings of the British royal family.
