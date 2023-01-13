What to do this weekend
😺 Purr-use the artwork of the Amazing Cat Show, debuting tonight at 400 West Rich during Franklinton Fridays. Purchases benefit the Cat Welfare Association.
- 6-10pm. Free!
📽️ Watch "Friday the 13th" on the big screen tonight — it's only fitting — at the Gateway Film Center with the Fright Club podcast.
- 8pm happy hour, 9:30pm showtime. $5.
🏃 Explore fitness classes at the city's Get Active Wellness Expo at Scioto Southland Community Center to help stick to that New Year's resolution.
- 9am-2pm Saturday. Free!
🚂 Chug over to the Great Train Show at the Ohio Expo Center, with huge model train displays, over 200 vendor tables and a ride for kids.
- 10am-4pm Saturday ($12), Sunday ($11). Kids 11 and under free! Cash only at the door.
🍺 Join the comfiest party of the year: the Onesie Bar Crawl.
- 4-10pm Saturday, check in at Bernard's Tavern. $25, includes two drinks.
🎶 Pay respect to the Queen of Soul at the Columbus Symphony's Aretha Franklin tribute show.
- 8pm Saturday at the Ohio Theatre. $19-68.
