😺 Purr-use the artwork of the Amazing Cat Show, debuting tonight at 400 West Rich during Franklinton Fridays. Purchases benefit the Cat Welfare Association.

6-10pm. Free!

📽️ Watch "Friday the 13th" on the big screen tonight — it's only fitting — at the Gateway Film Center with the Fright Club podcast.

8pm happy hour, 9:30pm showtime. $5.

🏃 Explore fitness classes at the city's Get Active Wellness Expo at Scioto Southland Community Center to help stick to that New Year's resolution.

9am-2pm Saturday. Free!

🚂 Chug over to the Great Train Show at the Ohio Expo Center, with huge model train displays, over 200 vendor tables and a ride for kids.

10am-4pm Saturday ($12), Sunday ($11). Kids 11 and under free! Cash only at the door.

🍺 Join the comfiest party of the year: the Onesie Bar Crawl.

4-10pm Saturday, check in at Bernard's Tavern. $25, includes two drinks.

🎶 Pay respect to the Queen of Soul at the Columbus Symphony's Aretha Franklin tribute show.