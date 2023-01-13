⚖️ Starting my year off on jury duty
👋 Tyler here. I kicked off 2023 in the most enjoyable way possible — jury duty.
State of play: I'd somehow avoided a jury summons up to this point in my life. Like back pain, I knew it would come eventually.
- People think you automatically get out of serving if you're a journalist. Not true! At a previous reporting gig, two colleagues once served on the same jury.
How it works: Our massive jury pool was welcomed with a video from Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, who had actually retired about 48 hours prior.
- Then came the waiting. And more waiting.
- For two days, dozens of us sat in silence, akin to an adult study hall, waiting for a small fraction to be called to serve on the docket's only pending trial of the week.
The big picture: Trials are becoming rarer and rarer, state Supreme Court data shows.
- The percentage of Ohio criminal cases that go to trial has declined steadily for decades, down to just 1.5% in 2020. It's even lower for civil cases.
Between the lines: Trials are costly, time-consuming and, for most defendants, risky.
- The vast majority agree to a plea deal.
In the end, that's what happened in the lone trial on our schedule.
- My jury duty was boring and uneventful, sure, but I still appreciate getting summoned.
- Around the room was a diverse group from all over Franklin County, called together in joint purpose to serve our democracy. How often do you get to experience something like that?
💭 Quick take: Drivers are compensated with parking passes, but those taking public transportation must pay their own way to the courthouse.
- An equitable improvement would be for Franklin County to pay for jurors' bus passes, too.
