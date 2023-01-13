👋 Tyler here. I kicked off 2023 in the most enjoyable way possible — jury duty.

State of play: I'd somehow avoided a jury summons up to this point in my life. Like back pain, I knew it would come eventually.

People think you automatically get out of serving if you're a journalist. Not true! At a previous reporting gig, two colleagues once served on the same jury.

How it works: Our massive jury pool was welcomed with a video from Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, who had actually retired about 48 hours prior.

Then came the waiting. And more waiting.

For two days, dozens of us sat in silence, akin to an adult study hall, waiting for a small fraction to be called to serve on the docket's only pending trial of the week.

The big picture: Trials are becoming rarer and rarer, state Supreme Court data shows.

The percentage of Ohio criminal cases that go to trial has declined steadily for decades, down to just 1.5% in 2020. It's even lower for civil cases.

Between the lines: Trials are costly, time-consuming and, for most defendants, risky.

The vast majority agree to a plea deal.

In the end, that's what happened in the lone trial on our schedule.

My jury duty was boring and uneventful, sure, but I still appreciate getting summoned.

Around the room was a diverse group from all over Franklin County, called together in joint purpose to serve our democracy. How often do you get to experience something like that?

💭 Quick take: Drivers are compensated with parking passes, but those taking public transportation must pay their own way to the courthouse.