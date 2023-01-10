Ohio's best rejected vanity plates of 2022

Ranging from subtly snarky to outrageously irreverent, the state's annual list of rejected custom license plates never disappoints.

Driving the news: The Ohio BMV rejected nearly 800 submissions last year, a list we obtained via a public records request.

Warning: It contains plenty of NSFW references, along with anti-President Biden phrases and some very mature poop jokes.

Some of our favorites:

BOLOCKS

LATE AF

FN JEEP

UGH FML

B8SC BIH

DOOKIE

MURD3R (Seriously, what were you thinking?)

IH8OHIO (Come on, we're not that bad!)

ICYMI: Here's the list from 2021.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm perpetually tardy, so the only thing that upsets me about "LATE AF" is that I didn't think of it first.