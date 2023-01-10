1 hour ago - Politics

Ask Axios: How do Ohio's new voter rules affect absentee voters?

Tyler Buchanan
A stack of discarded absentee ballot envelopes.

Discarded envelopes from counted absentee ballots on the final day of early voting at the Franklin County Board of Elections last November. Photo: Andrew Spear/Getty Images

Diane D. writes: I would greatly appreciate an explanation of the new voter rules, especially photo ID and absentee voting. I haven't been able to find how mail-in ballots would be counted since they will not include photo ID.

👋 Tyler here. This is a logical question that I'm sure many absentee voters are also wondering.

First things first: Those casting in-person absentee ballots will follow the same rules as those voting on Election Day.

  • That means bringing an eligible photo ID to your county board of elections office to vote early.

However, voting by mail is now a little different.

  • To request and submit a mail-in ballot, voters must provide one of the following: a driver's license number, state ID number or the last four digits of one's social security number.
  • Another option is providing images of the front and back of your photo ID (or just the ID page of a passport).

The bottom line: Absentee ballot request forms will spell out exactly which information is necessary, but it's never a bad idea to double check with your county's elections office.

🙏 Thanks to Diane for the question! Email [email protected] to send us an "Ask Axios" question and we'll track down the answer.

