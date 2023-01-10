Ask Axios: How do Ohio's new voter rules affect absentee voters?
Diane D. writes: I would greatly appreciate an explanation of the new voter rules, especially photo ID and absentee voting. I haven't been able to find how mail-in ballots would be counted since they will not include photo ID.
👋 Tyler here. This is a logical question that I'm sure many absentee voters are also wondering.
- So I turned to the 82-page bill text for the answer.
First things first: Those casting in-person absentee ballots will follow the same rules as those voting on Election Day.
- That means bringing an eligible photo ID to your county board of elections office to vote early.
However, voting by mail is now a little different.
- To request and submit a mail-in ballot, voters must provide one of the following: a driver's license number, state ID number or the last four digits of one's social security number.
- Another option is providing images of the front and back of your photo ID (or just the ID page of a passport).
The bottom line: Absentee ballot request forms will spell out exactly which information is necessary, but it's never a bad idea to double check with your county's elections office.
🙏 Thanks to Diane for the question! Email [email protected] to send us an "Ask Axios" question and we'll track down the answer.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.