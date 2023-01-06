2 hours ago - Things to Do
What to do for the first weekend of 2023
🧱 Marvel at LEGO masterpieces at the Columbus Museum of Art, including enormous re-creations of iconic local landmarks.
- 10am-5pm Friday-Sunday. $9-18 — but free admission Sunday!
🏈 Shake off last weekend's devastating loss by admiring a century of Ohio State history in "A Walk in our 'Shoe: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium."
- 10am-6pm today, noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday at Thompson Library. Free!
🛠️ Dream about a home makeover at the Columbus Building & Renovation Expo.
- Noon-7pm today, 10am-7pm Saturday, 10am-5pm Sunday. $6. Kids under 18 free!
🎻 Listen to the sounds of the season during the Columbus Symphony's Winter Festival.
- 7:30pm tonight, Saturday at the Ohio Theatre. $31-89. Kids under 17 free!
💥 Here comes the boom! Hopefully. Snag a ticket to the Blue Jackets' game against the Hurricanes.
- 4pm Saturday. $35+.
