What to do for the first weekend of 2023

A scene from the Columbus Museum of Art's Lego exhibit. Photo courtesy of the museum

🧱 Marvel at LEGO masterpieces at the Columbus Museum of Art, including enormous re-creations of iconic local landmarks.

🏈 Shake off last weekend's devastating loss by admiring a century of Ohio State history in "A Walk in our 'Shoe: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium."

10am-6pm today, noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday at Thompson Library. Free!

🛠️ Dream about a home makeover at the Columbus Building & Renovation Expo.

Noon-7pm today, 10am-7pm Saturday, 10am-5pm Sunday. $6. Kids under 18 free!

🎻 Listen to the sounds of the season during the Columbus Symphony's Winter Festival.

7:30pm tonight, Saturday at the Ohio Theatre. $31-89. Kids under 17 free!

💥 Here comes the boom! Hopefully. Snag a ticket to the Blue Jackets' game against the Hurricanes.