How to recycle your Christmas tree into a backyard bird feeder

Who says procrastination is a bad thing?

  • If you haven't disposed of your live Christmas tree yet, the Ohio Wildlife Center has an idea to repurpose it as a festive backyard bird feeder.

How it works: After removing lights and ornaments, decorate the tree with tasty treats like suet cakes and pine cones covered in peanut butter and seeds.

  • Alissa recommends these in a cage feeder, which are luring woodpeckers to her yard.

Yes, but: If you'd rather recycle the old-fashioned way, drop your tree off at one of these locations or on the curb on yard waste pickup day.

