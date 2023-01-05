1 hour ago - Things to Do
How to recycle your Christmas tree into a backyard bird feeder
Who says procrastination is a bad thing?
- If you haven't disposed of your live Christmas tree yet, the Ohio Wildlife Center has an idea to repurpose it as a festive backyard bird feeder.
How it works: After removing lights and ornaments, decorate the tree with tasty treats like suet cakes and pine cones covered in peanut butter and seeds.
- Alissa recommends these in a cage feeder, which are luring woodpeckers to her yard.
Yes, but: If you'd rather recycle the old-fashioned way, drop your tree off at one of these locations or on the curb on yard waste pickup day.
