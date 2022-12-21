What to do over winter break

🎄 It's the most wonderful time for a beer! Grab a drink at BrewDog's must-see Christmas wonderland in the Short North or the Miracle pop-up cocktail bar at Citizens Trust downtown.

🎊 Plan your New Year's Eve celebration using our guide.

🩰 Enjoy a holiday classic: BalletMet's "The Nutcracker" at the Ohio Theatre.

7:30pm Thursday-Saturday, plus 12pm Friday and Saturday. $68-112.

🎸 Immerse yourself in a holiday rock opera when the Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Nationwide Arena.

3pm and 7:30pm Friday. $53-93.

🤼 Get ready for a violent night! WWE Live's Holiday Tour is coming to Nationwide Arena.

🏀 Admire high-flying dunks when the Harlem Globetrotters showcase their basketball talents at the Schottenstein Center.

2pm and 7pm Dec. 28. $28-128.

🤣 Laugh at comedian Jeff Dunham and his puppet pals at the Schottenstein Center.

7pm Dec. 30. $53.

🏒 Watch two last-place teams face off when the Blue Jackets take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

1pm Dec. 31 at Nationwide Arena. $68-173.

☃️ Dream of a White Christmas by seeing the namesake musical at the Short North Stage.