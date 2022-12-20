Teens talk gun violence
👋 Alissa here. I recently visited Woodward Park Middle School to observe a discussion on an incredibly tough topic — the number 60.
Driving the news: Sixty Columbus children under 18 have died by gun violence since 2020, ranging from accidents involving toddlers to gang fights among teens.
What's happening: Columbus police mentors, officers who volunteer their time, led a careful, candid talk as part of the Teens and Police Service (TAPS) program, a partnership with Columbus City Schools.
- They discussed why kids join gangs, how they find guns and how to report a problem.
- They watched a memorial of young lives lost and completed workshops on how to achieve goals.
Context: In its eighth year locally, TAPS teaches middle schoolers safety and life skills.
- Program coordinator Jenny Benson invited me to help with mock job interviews this fall and I was impressed by the students' poise and professionalism.
My take: This was really hard. A normally boisterous class was quiet.
- For many of these students, gun violence isn't abstract. It has ripped apart families and made kids uneasy in their own neighborhoods, two brave students told me.
Yes, but: None of the Woodward students opted out of the discussion. In fact, one boy said the class was the most meaningful one he attended this year.
The latest: Students from three schools graduated from the 11-week program this month with some of the tools necessary to positively impact our community.
