Teens talk gun violence

Alissa Widman Neese
A Columbus police officer works on a poster with students gathered around a table

Johnson Park Middle School students create a poster with a Columbus police mentor from the TAPS program. Photo: Courtesy of Columbus City Schools

👋 Alissa here. I recently visited Woodward Park Middle School to observe a discussion on an incredibly tough topic — the number 60.

Driving the news: Sixty Columbus children under 18 have died by gun violence since 2020, ranging from accidents involving toddlers to gang fights among teens.

What's happening: Columbus police mentors, officers who volunteer their time, led a careful, candid talk as part of the Teens and Police Service (TAPS) program, a partnership with Columbus City Schools.

  • They discussed why kids join gangs, how they find guns and how to report a problem.
  • They watched a memorial of young lives lost and completed workshops on how to achieve goals.

Context: In its eighth year locally, TAPS teaches middle schoolers safety and life skills.

  • Program coordinator Jenny Benson invited me to help with mock job interviews this fall and I was impressed by the students' poise and professionalism.

My take: This was really hard. A normally boisterous class was quiet.

  • For many of these students, gun violence isn't abstract. It has ripped apart families and made kids uneasy in their own neighborhoods, two brave students told me.

Yes, but: None of the Woodward students opted out of the discussion. In fact, one boy said the class was the most meaningful one he attended this year.

The latest: Students from three schools graduated from the 11-week program this month with some of the tools necessary to positively impact our community.

