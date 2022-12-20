Teens talk gun violence

Johnson Park Middle School students create a poster with a Columbus police mentor from the TAPS program. Photo: Courtesy of Columbus City Schools

👋 Alissa here. I recently visited Woodward Park Middle School to observe a discussion on an incredibly tough topic — the number 60.

Driving the news: Sixty Columbus children under 18 have died by gun violence since 2020, ranging from accidents involving toddlers to gang fights among teens.

What's happening: Columbus police mentors, officers who volunteer their time, led a careful, candid talk as part of the Teens and Police Service (TAPS) program, a partnership with Columbus City Schools.

They discussed why kids join gangs, how they find guns and how to report a problem.

They watched a memorial of young lives lost and completed workshops on how to achieve goals.

Context: In its eighth year locally, TAPS teaches middle schoolers safety and life skills.

Program coordinator Jenny Benson invited me to help with mock job interviews this fall and I was impressed by the students' poise and professionalism.

My take: This was really hard. A normally boisterous class was quiet.

For many of these students, gun violence isn't abstract. It has ripped apart families and made kids uneasy in their own neighborhoods, two brave students told me.

Yes, but: None of the Woodward students opted out of the discussion. In fact, one boy said the class was the most meaningful one he attended this year.

The latest: Students from three schools graduated from the 11-week program this month with some of the tools necessary to positively impact our community.