How Columbus parents discuss Santa with their kids

Thank you to the readers who shared wisdom on how to handle kids' Santa Claus questions — and those who shared amusing memories of when you learned the truth about the jolly old elf.

Some highlights:

Amanda S.: "My sister and I discovered the wrapping paper that only Santa used nested inside another tube of paper. I was 7 and she was 10, but I was always a lot more skeptical than she was. I still remember looking at her and the look of shock on her face when she realized the gig was up."

Laura R.: "My 8-year-old daughter had been skeptical about the tooth fairy, etc. for a while. Then about three weeks ago asked me flat out 'Are you guys really Santa Claus?' I told her the truth."

"She was shocked and almost seemed to not believe me. Then she was genuinely upset and wrote a journal-type note asking, 'Why do parents lie to their kids?' It broke my heart!"

"I was hoping for one more Christmas with her believing. But now she's in on the secret for her younger siblings and we are trying to help her feel special about that!"

Jennifer J.: "I have four adult children, and SANTA STILL COMES! We need more magic in our world, not less. Merry Christmas everyone!!!"

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I don't remember how or when my parents and I had the talk, but I remember my mom said "a little bit of Santa lives inside all of us." She still embraces that idea.

Every December, I still receive a card in the mail signed by "St. Nick."

The rest of your Santa strategies:

Michael T.: "When I was about 10 years old I deduced that something about the whole Santa thing was off based on a present that I knew my mother purchased. I jokingly told her, 'I think I know who Santa is' and she angrily responded that if that were the case then Santa wouldn't be bringing presents to me any longer."

"We have never discussed the existence of Santa since."

Heather O.: "When our kids found out about Santa, we told them that there once was a real person named St. Nicholas who the Santa tradition is based on. We told our kids that it's something our parents did, and we did, and they can choose or not choose to do it with their kids someday. We told them that we do it because it's magical and fun!"