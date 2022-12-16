31 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to celebrate Hanukkah in Central Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a dreidel with Axios logos instead of Hebrew letters.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Hanukkah begins Sunday night and Chabad Columbus has prepared Eight Nights of Fun, with a celebration event each night.

Some highlights:

🚁 Watch a Maccabee hero skydive to light the menorah, followed by a helicopter dreidel drop and a giant candy cannon.

🏒 Cheer on the Blue Jackets at Jewish heritage night.

🔥 Light the menorah at the Ohio Statehouse, followed by a party inside the Museum Gallery.

  • 6pm Tuesday. Free!

⛸️ Ice skate alongside giant dreidels at Easton and enjoy doughnuts, cider, crafts, music and an ice menorah.

Full list of events from Chabad Columbus

