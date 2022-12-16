31 mins ago - Things to Do
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in Central Ohio
Hanukkah begins Sunday night and Chabad Columbus has prepared Eight Nights of Fun, with a celebration event each night.
Some highlights:
🚁 Watch a Maccabee hero skydive to light the menorah, followed by a helicopter dreidel drop and a giant candy cannon.
- 2:30pm Sunday, Bevelhymer Park, New Albany. Free! Register here.
🏒 Cheer on the Blue Jackets at Jewish heritage night.
- 7pm Monday at Nationwide Arena. $33 standing room tickets include Kosher food and CBJ hats with Hebrew lettering.
🔥 Light the menorah at the Ohio Statehouse, followed by a party inside the Museum Gallery.
- 6pm Tuesday. Free!
⛸️ Ice skate alongside giant dreidels at Easton and enjoy doughnuts, cider, crafts, music and an ice menorah.
- 6:30pm Wednesday. $10. Register here.
