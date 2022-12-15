Strauss lawsuits against Ohio State can proceed

Lawsuits against Ohio State filed by survivors of abuse by former campus doctor Richard Strauss can move forward to trial.

The latest: A federal appeals court denied the university's request Wednesday for an en banc review — a rare, time-consuming legal maneuver that would've required every court judge review the case, delaying its progress.

While the case can move forward, more appeals are possible.

Catch up quick: Strauss sexually abused hundreds of male student athletes from 1978-98 under the guise of medical exams, per an independent investigation.

University officials knew about complaints as early as 1979 but "failed to investigate or act meaningfully" and destroyed Strauss' patient records, according to the report.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005, well before survivors first publicly alleged abuse in 2018.

The case, which had previously been dismissed based on statute of limitations, was resurrected in September, leading to OSU's en banc request.

What they're saying: A university spokesperson declined our request for comment.

Of note: Abuse survivors have testified at board of trustee meetings for years now, but last month a spokesperson told The Lantern, "we will be developing a new forum to allow survivors who have already settled to engage in dialogue with university officials."