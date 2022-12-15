39 mins ago - News

Strauss lawsuits against Ohio State can proceed

Alissa Widman Neese
A sign reading The Ohio State University.

Photo: Angie Wang/AP

Lawsuits against Ohio State filed by survivors of abuse by former campus doctor Richard Strauss can move forward to trial.

The latest: A federal appeals court denied the university's request Wednesday for an en banc review — a rare, time-consuming legal maneuver that would've required every court judge review the case, delaying its progress.

  • While the case can move forward, more appeals are possible.

Catch up quick: Strauss sexually abused hundreds of male student athletes from 1978-98 under the guise of medical exams, per an independent investigation.

  • University officials knew about complaints as early as 1979 but "failed to investigate or act meaningfully" and destroyed Strauss' patient records, according to the report.
  • Strauss died by suicide in 2005, well before survivors first publicly alleged abuse in 2018.
  • The case, which had previously been dismissed based on statute of limitations, was resurrected in September, leading to OSU's en banc request.

What they're saying: A university spokesperson declined our request for comment.

Of note: Abuse survivors have testified at board of trustee meetings for years now, but last month a spokesperson told The Lantern, "we will be developing a new forum to allow survivors who have already settled to engage in dialogue with university officials."

