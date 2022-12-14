49 mins ago - News
What Columbus Googled in 2022
After two years cooped up inside, many of us really wanted to hit the great outdoors in 2022.
Driving the news: People in the Columbus area searched online for "metroparks near me" more than anywhere else in the country, according to 2022 Google search trends data.
- Of course you did — our metroparks system is awesome.
🤔 The intrigue: A flock of bird watchers helped make the great eared nightjar our region's top trending animal.
- We also enjoyed searching for rap music and spicy margarita recipes.
Zoom in: The top 10 trending "near me" searches in the Columbus area reflect a year of high gas prices, power grid woes and continued embrace of remote work:
- Metroparks
- Gas prices
- Power outage
- Hindu temple
- Food pantry
- Remote jobs
- Cheapest gas
- Concerts
- Yard sales
- Pilates
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.