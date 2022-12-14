What Columbus Googled in 2022

After two years cooped up inside, many of us really wanted to hit the great outdoors in 2022.

Driving the news: People in the Columbus area searched online for "metroparks near me" more than anywhere else in the country, according to 2022 Google search trends data.

Of course you did — our metroparks system is awesome.

🤔 The intrigue: A flock of bird watchers helped make the great eared nightjar our region's top trending animal.

We also enjoyed searching for rap music and spicy margarita recipes.

Zoom in: The top 10 trending "near me" searches in the Columbus area reflect a year of high gas prices, power grid woes and continued embrace of remote work: