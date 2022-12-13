52 mins ago - News
The funniest snow plow names in Ohio
Consider it democracy in action. Snowy, frigid action.
Driving the news: You voted online and the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission now has eight newly named snow plows hitting the pavement this winter.
❤️ Our favorites: Plow Chick A Plow Wow and Clearopathtra
😬 Clever, but cliche: Ctrl-Salt-Delete
🌨️ Funny weather entries: Ohio Thaw Enforcement and Blizzard Wizard
🎥 Top-notch movie references: The Big Leplowski, You're Killin' Me Squalls and The Blizzard of Oz
💭 Our thought bubble: If only these humorous names could attract more snow plow drivers, then we'd really be in business.
