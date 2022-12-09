49 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend
🎨 Go "Where the Wild Things Are" and enjoy the artwork of Maurice Sendak at the Columbus Museum of Art.
- 10am-5pm Friday-Sunday. Admission prices vary.
🐪 Take in the spectacle of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights — and don't forget the hot chocolate stand.
- 5-10pm Friday and Saturday, 5-9pm Sunday. Tickets $12-25.
📰 Support the Charity Newsies' annual newspaper drive to help provide school clothing for children in need.
- 7am-2pm Saturday. Volunteers in white jumpsuits scattered across Franklin County.
🥂 Don your most festive gear for Dublin's Ugly Sweater Crawl involving 16 restaurants and bars.
- 6-9pm Saturday. Bridge Park and Historic Dublin.
🎭 The Nutcracker, a winter tradition, returns to the Ohio Theatre stage.
- Various dates and times through Dec. 24. Tickets $39-112.
