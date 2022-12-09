What to do this weekend

A scene at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

🎨 Go "Where the Wild Things Are" and enjoy the artwork of Maurice Sendak at the Columbus Museum of Art.

🐪 Take in the spectacle of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights — and don't forget the hot chocolate stand.

5-10pm Friday and Saturday, 5-9pm Sunday. Tickets $12-25.

📰 Support the Charity Newsies' annual newspaper drive to help provide school clothing for children in need.

7am-2pm Saturday. Volunteers in white jumpsuits scattered across Franklin County.

🥂 Don your most festive gear for Dublin's Ugly Sweater Crawl involving 16 restaurants and bars.

6-9pm Saturday. Bridge Park and Historic Dublin.

🎭 The Nutcracker, a winter tradition, returns to the Ohio Theatre stage.