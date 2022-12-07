1 hour ago - News
Two Columbus filmmakers (and brothers) named to Forbes 30 under 30
Justen and Julien Turner, creators of Dreadhead Films, made Forbes' annual 30 under 30 list in the "Hollywood & Entertainment" category.
Driving the news: The Pickerington North High School graduates partnered to run their production company in 2016.
- Their work has since been featured in film festivals and on "Sesame Street."
Flashback: Julien's biology rap video went viral in 2017 while he was a student at Morehouse College.
Of note: Other Ohioans featured by Forbes include:
- Elisar Nurmagambet, tech entrepreneur from Cleveland.
- Marisa Sergi and Evan Schumann, owners of L'uva Bella Winery in Lowellville.
- Peeyush Shrivastava, health care tech startup co-founder from Mason.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.