1 hour ago - News

Two Columbus filmmakers (and brothers) named to Forbes 30 under 30

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of a pattern made up of people under spotlights.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Justen and Julien Turner, creators of Dreadhead Films, made Forbes' annual 30 under 30 list in the "Hollywood & Entertainment" category.

Driving the news: The Pickerington North High School graduates partnered to run their production company in 2016.

  • Their work has since been featured in film festivals and on "Sesame Street."

Flashback: Julien's biology rap video went viral in 2017 while he was a student at Morehouse College.

Of note: Other Ohioans featured by Forbes include:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more