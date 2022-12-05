It was a hot, cold, wet, dry, sunny and gray November.

The intrigue: A recap of last month's weather data shows two extremes evened out to about what's considered an average, normal November for Central Ohio — even if it rarely felt like it.

Flashback: It may seem like forever ago, but the month started out with a heat wave that included a record-high 77 degrees on Nov. 5.

Just a couple weeks later, on Nov. 20, we bundled up for a record low of 17 degrees.

Context: Normal highs and lows for November are 52 and 35 degrees.

What's more: Nov. 11 had record rainfall of over an inch, but the month as a whole was drier than average.

😵‍💫 What's next: All this unpredictability and winter hasn't even really arrived yet!