Ohio State Buckeyes hoping for chaos to make College Football Playoff

A scene from the Ohio State Buckeyes' championship victory in 2015. If the Buckeyes want another shot at a title, they'll need to get lucky this weekend. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After losing The Game, Ohio State is now on the outside looking in.

State of play: The No. 5 Buckeyes are one spot shy of qualifying for this season's College Football Playoff.

In sports parlance, that's the precarious position of "not being in control of one's own destiny."

Why it matters: OSU features top-level talent, but needs luck in order to try and win a national championship.

How it works: The playoff committee will vote for the four qualifying teams after Saturday's conference championship games, with results announced Sunday on ESPN.

Reality check: The odds are slim. FiveThirtyEight gives OSU a 32% chance of making the CFP.

Only one other team has ever moved into the top four after not playing in a conference championship game, Axios' Kendall Baker notes.

What we're watching: There's opportunity for chaos this weekend, but you're going to have to cross your fingers for it.

Mega favorites No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan are undefeated, so a loss won't necessarily bump them out of the Top 4.

No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC are only slight favorites. Either losing (preferably both!) gives the Buckeyes a fighting chance to sneak into the playoff.

If not, early predictions show the Buckeyes playing Washington in the Rose Bowl.

💭 Our thought bubble: OSU making it via a Michigan loss on Saturday would be the funniest, most righteous path.