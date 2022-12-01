59 mins ago - Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes hoping for chaos to make College Football Playoff

Tyler Buchanan
Ohio State runningback Ezekiel Elliott scores a touchdown in a 2015 championship game.

A scene from the Ohio State Buckeyes' championship victory in 2015. If the Buckeyes want another shot at a title, they'll need to get lucky this weekend. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After losing The Game, Ohio State is now on the outside looking in.

State of play: The No. 5 Buckeyes are one spot shy of qualifying for this season's College Football Playoff.

  • In sports parlance, that's the precarious position of "not being in control of one's own destiny."

Why it matters: OSU features top-level talent, but needs luck in order to try and win a national championship.

How it works: The playoff committee will vote for the four qualifying teams after Saturday's conference championship games, with results announced Sunday on ESPN.

Reality check: The odds are slim. FiveThirtyEight gives OSU a 32% chance of making the CFP.

  • Only one other team has ever moved into the top four after not playing in a conference championship game, Axios' Kendall Baker notes.

What we're watching: There's opportunity for chaos this weekend, but you're going to have to cross your fingers for it.

  • Mega favorites No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan are undefeated, so a loss won't necessarily bump them out of the Top 4.
  • No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC are only slight favorites. Either losing (preferably both!) gives the Buckeyes a fighting chance to sneak into the playoff.
  • If not, early predictions show the Buckeyes playing Washington in the Rose Bowl.

💭 Our thought bubble: OSU making it via a Michigan loss on Saturday would be the funniest, most righteous path.

  • Go Boilermakers.
