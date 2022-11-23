57 mins ago - Things to Do
Where to watch The Game in Columbus
A few recommendations for an ideal game day atmosphere:
🍿 Grab popcorn and bask in the big-screen experience at Grandview Theater and Studio 35.
- Doors open at 11:30am. Free!
🏈 Partake in tailgating traditions. Enjoy a hot sub and watch on the parking lot Jumbotron of the Varsity Club (8am) or join the big party at The Little Bar (5:30am).
📺 Bonus: Pregame by watching "RIVALS," a new docuseries with a first episode focused on The Game.
- 11pm Wednesday, 8pm Thursday on the Big Ten Network and 8pm Friday on WSYX-TV (ABC 6).
Some takes so far:
- Sean M.: "34-30 Ohio State, with a late J.J. McCarthy interception sealing TTUN's demise."
- Aidan T.: "OSU 28, Michigan 40. 🥴"
- Brooke P.: "Bucks 37, TTUN 31. Happy Rivalry Week!"
