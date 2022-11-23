Where to watch The Game in Columbus

A few recommendations for an ideal game day atmosphere:

🍿 Grab popcorn and bask in the big-screen experience at Grandview Theater and Studio 35.

Doors open at 11:30am. Free!

🏈 Partake in tailgating traditions. Enjoy a hot sub and watch on the parking lot Jumbotron of the Varsity Club (8am) or join the big party at The Little Bar (5:30am).

📺 Bonus: Pregame by watching "RIVALS," a new docuseries with a first episode focused on The Game.

11pm Wednesday, 8pm Thursday on the Big Ten Network and 8pm Friday on WSYX-TV (ABC 6).

