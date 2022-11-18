🦌 Visit the reindeer and other cold-loving animals at Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo.

5-10pm Friday-Saturday, 5-9pm Sunday-Thursday, through Jan. 1.

$25 adults, $19 kids. ($17 and $12 for Franklin County residents.) Kids under 3 free!

🎅 Welcome Santa back to Easton during the Grand Illumination, with musical performances, story time and costumed characters.

6-9pm tonight, tree lighting at 7pm. Free!

🎤 Have a holly-jolly good time at Holiday Hoopla, Shadowbox Live's most popular sketch comedy and music show.

7:30pm tonight and Saturday, plus shows most December nights. $40.

🎁 Shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts at two weekend craft shows:

Columbus ChristmasFair, 10am-5pm Saturday-Sunday, Ohio Expo Center. $6.

Ohio Made Holiday Market, 12-5pm Saturday, Hollywood Casino. $5 online, $6 at door. Kids under 10 free!

🎄 Admire the glistening gardens of Conservatory Aglow at the Franklin Park Conservatory.

5-9pm Saturday through Jan. 8. $15-22. Kids under 2 free!

⚽ Kick off the World Cup at Lower.com Field with a Qatar vs. Ecuador watch party featuring kids' activities and food with origins across the globe.