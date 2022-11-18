1 hour ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a latte with "weekend" written in the foam.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🦌 Visit the reindeer and other cold-loving animals at Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo.

  • 5-10pm Friday-Saturday, 5-9pm Sunday-Thursday, through Jan. 1.
  • $25 adults, $19 kids. ($17 and $12 for Franklin County residents.) Kids under 3 free!

🎅 Welcome Santa back to Easton during the Grand Illumination, with musical performances, story time and costumed characters.

  • 6-9pm tonight, tree lighting at 7pm. Free!

🎤 Have a holly-jolly good time at Holiday Hoopla, Shadowbox Live's most popular sketch comedy and music show.

  • 7:30pm tonight and Saturday, plus shows most December nights. $40.

🎁 Shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts at two weekend craft shows:

🎄 Admire the glistening gardens of Conservatory Aglow at the Franklin Park Conservatory.

  • 5-9pm Saturday through Jan. 8. $15-22. Kids under 2 free!

⚽ Kick off the World Cup at Lower.com Field with a Qatar vs. Ecuador watch party featuring kids' activities and food with origins across the globe.

  • 10:30am Sunday. Free!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more