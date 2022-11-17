1 hour ago - Sports
Mark your calendar for these 3 Ohio men's college basketball games
College hoops are finally back.
- To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men's basketball games in Ohio this season:
1. Cincinnati vs. Xavier
The Crosstown Shootout will be hosted by the University of Cincinnati this year. The Bearcats are 51-37 in this Queen City rivalry, which dates back to 1928.
- Date: Saturday Dec. 10, 3pm EST.
- Location: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here.
2. Dayton vs. VCU
The Flyers got some love from the AP with a preseason No. 24 ranking. We'll know if it was deserved by the time this game rolls around.
- Date: Friday Jan. 13, 9pm EST
- Location: UD Arena, Dayton
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here.
3. Ohio State vs. Michigan State
There aren't many high-profile games in Columbus this season, but who doesn't love a rivalry game?
- Date: Sunday Feb. 12, 1pm EST
- Location: Value City Arena, Columbus
- Ways to watch: Watch on CBS or buy tickets here.
