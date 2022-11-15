Another vacancy on Columbus City Council

Columbus City Council member Elizabeth Brown speaks at a 2019 rally. Photo: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Thinx, Inc.

The impending resignation of Columbus City Council member Elizabeth Brown cues up yet another appointment to the city's legislative body.

Why it matters: The loss of another experienced city leader points to a broader Council issue of chronic turnover.

Driving the news: Brown plans to step down at the end of the year to become president and CEO of YWCA Columbus.

First elected in 2015, she currently serves as president pro tempore and leads the body in President Shannon Hardin's absence.

Remaining Council members will appoint her replacement to serve until the end of 2023.

State of play: Turnover is common in local governments as council members retire or leave to focus on other full-time responsibilities, but Columbus has seen a particularly large share of resignations over the past decade.

Eye-popping stat: After Brown's replacement is named, five of the seven Council members will have first joined via vacancy appointment.

The other two, Lourdes Barroso de Padilla and Nick Bankston, were elected in 2021 after a pair of incumbent candidates dropped out of the race.

Between the lines: The latest resignation halts what could have been a ballot clash between Brown and fellow member Shayla Favor.