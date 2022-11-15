Another vacancy on Columbus City Council
The impending resignation of Columbus City Council member Elizabeth Brown cues up yet another appointment to the city's legislative body.
Why it matters: The loss of another experienced city leader points to a broader Council issue of chronic turnover.
Driving the news: Brown plans to step down at the end of the year to become president and CEO of YWCA Columbus.
- First elected in 2015, she currently serves as president pro tempore and leads the body in President Shannon Hardin's absence.
- Remaining Council members will appoint her replacement to serve until the end of 2023.
State of play: Turnover is common in local governments as council members retire or leave to focus on other full-time responsibilities, but Columbus has seen a particularly large share of resignations over the past decade.
Eye-popping stat: After Brown's replacement is named, five of the seven Council members will have first joined via vacancy appointment.
- The other two, Lourdes Barroso de Padilla and Nick Bankston, were elected in 2021 after a pair of incumbent candidates dropped out of the race.
Between the lines: The latest resignation halts what could have been a ballot clash between Brown and fellow member Shayla Favor.
- Starting next year, members will be elected to represent one of nine geographic districts across town.
- The two reportedly live in the same impending district.
