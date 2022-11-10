The cost of Ohio's U.S. Senate race
This year's midterm election was the most expensive yet, with national spending topping $16.7 billion for state and federal races, Bloomberg reports.
Zoom in: Ohio's front-and-center U.S. Senate candidates raised nearly $61 million combined through Oct. 19, per the Federal Election Commission. A post-election report is due Dec. 9.
- Tim Ryan raised a state-record breaking $48.1 million and spent $45.3 million.
- J.D. Vance raised "just" $12.8 million and spent $9.8 million, but still secured a victory.
🤔 Just how expensive was the race? Well, the total cash spent could buy over 2.3 million Thurmanators at the Thurman Cafe.
It could also:
🍨 Purchase 4.6 million pints of Jeni's ice cream ($12).
🏈 Buy all 102,780 seats for a game at Ohio Stadium, even if tickets cost $536 each.
💰 Give all 138,210 of Ohio's public school teachers a $400 bonus.
🎢 Take Columbus' 905,748 residents to Kings Island for the day ($55) with a few million left over.
👀 … and it would pay for a lot of Axios Columbus memberships. Just sayin'.
