The cost of Ohio's U.S. Senate race

This year's midterm election was the most expensive yet, with national spending topping $16.7 billion for state and federal races, Bloomberg reports.

Zoom in: Ohio's front-and-center U.S. Senate candidates raised nearly $61 million combined through Oct. 19, per the Federal Election Commission. A post-election report is due Dec. 9.

Tim Ryan raised a state-record breaking $48.1 million and spent $45.3 million.

J.D. Vance raised "just" $12.8 million and spent $9.8 million, but still secured a victory.

🤔 Just how expensive was the race? Well, the total cash spent could buy over 2.3 million Thurmanators at the Thurman Cafe.

It could also:

🍨 Purchase 4.6 million pints of Jeni's ice cream ($12).

🏈 Buy all 102,780 seats for a game at Ohio Stadium, even if tickets cost $536 each.

💰 Give all 138,210 of Ohio's public school teachers a $400 bonus.

🎢 Take Columbus' 905,748 residents to Kings Island for the day ($55) with a few million left over.

