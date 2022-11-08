Preparing for Election Day in Columbus

It's finally time to head to the polls, grab an "I voted" sticker and say goodbye to this year's onslaught of political ads.

Why it matters: As midterm results roll in across the country, lots of eyes will be on Ohio Tuesday. Our neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race will help decide which party holds the majority.

We'll also pick our governor and state lawmakers, plus decide local issues, including suburban school levies and a $1.5 billion bond issue package in Columbus.

What to know: Polls are open between 6:30am-7:30pm Tuesday. If you're in line before closing time you can still cast a ballot, even if the line is long.

What's more: Your legislative districts have likely changed due to redistricting, so there may be unfamiliar candidates on your ballot.

Our tips:

🧑‍🏫 Do your homework: Read our voter guide and study the local and statewide issues.

🚌 Need a ride? COTA is waiving fares Tuesday. Plan a trip at COTA.com or on the Transit app.

🗣️ Report intimidation: Call the Ohio secretary of state (877-SOS-OHIO) or email [email protected]. The U.S. Department of Justice also has a voting rights hotline (800-253-3931).

Report suspected fraud, such as impersonation or duplicate voting, with this form.

What's next: It could be a long night. We'll be following the results from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office and the Franklin County Board of Elections, but there's no guarantee we'll know all the results by Tuesday.

Of note: Results are not official until they're certified, which includes counting mail-in ballots, verifying provisional ballots and completing recounts in close calls.

By state law, this must occur within 20 days of the election.

By the numbers: Early in-person voting in Franklin County likely fell slightly this year when compared with the 2018 midterms.

Through Sunday, with one day of early voting left, about 5.2% of registered voters cast their ballots early, a board of elections spokesperson tells Axios. In 2018, the final number was 6.1%.

State of play: Early voting and absentee voting by mail are both up statewide, per the secretary of state.