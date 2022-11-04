1 hour ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend
🎤 Relive your "Teenage Dirtbag" days at a Wheatus concert.
- 7pm Friday at The Basement. $15 in advance, $18 at the door.
🎮 Let the games begin at the TORG Gaming Expo. Ohio's largest gaming convention has 230 vendor tables, with comics, toys and games.
- 10am-6pm Saturday. Ohio Expo Center in the Lausche building at Ohio State Fairgrounds. Online presale sold out, but $15 at the door.
🎨 Visit a community ofrenda at the Columbus Museum of Art's Día de los Muertos celebration.
- 5:30-8:30pm Saturday. $10 ($5 for members) and kids under 3 free.
😂 LOL with comedian Kevin Hart at his Reality Check Tour stop at Nationwide Arena.
- 7pm Saturday. A few tickets remain, starting at $90.
🎸 Go your own way to a performance by cover band Rumours of Fleetwood Mac.
- 7pm Saturday at KEMBA Live! Tickets start at $25.
💃 Enjoy "Dirty Dancing in Concert" at The Palace Theatre, a film-to-concert experience with a live band, plus an encore after party.
- 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $45.
