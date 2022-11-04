1 hour ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend

Mary Jane Sanese
🎤 Relive your "Teenage Dirtbag" days at a Wheatus concert.

  • 7pm Friday at The Basement. $15 in advance, $18 at the door.

🎮 Let the games begin at the TORG Gaming Expo. Ohio's largest gaming convention has 230 vendor tables, with comics, toys and games.

  • 10am-6pm Saturday. Ohio Expo Center in the Lausche building at Ohio State Fairgrounds. Online presale sold out, but $15 at the door.

🎨 Visit a community ofrenda at the Columbus Museum of Art's Día de los Muertos celebration.

  • 5:30-8:30pm Saturday. $10 ($5 for members) and kids under 3 free.

😂 LOL with comedian Kevin Hart at his Reality Check Tour stop at Nationwide Arena.

  • 7pm Saturday. A few tickets remain, starting at $90.

🎸 Go your own way to a performance by cover band Rumours of Fleetwood Mac.

  • 7pm Saturday at KEMBA Live! Tickets start at $25.

💃 Enjoy "Dirty Dancing in Concert" at The Palace Theatre, a film-to-concert experience with a live band, plus an encore after party.

  • 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $45.
