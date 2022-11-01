1 hour ago - Politics

Political debates dwindling nationwide

Alissa Widman Neese

Data: Brookings Institution; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ohio's lack of gubernatorial debates this year illustrates a national trend.

What's happening: Political candidates are increasingly deciding not to participate in debates — and their rivals are trying to make them pay a price, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

Why it matters: Once conceived as a frank exchange about serious issues, then as a chance to score a few rhetorical points in front of a big audience, debates have now become a casualty of politicians' increasing ability to bypass traditional media.

Zoom in: Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has a comfortable lead over Democratic challenger Nan Whaley in the latest polls, refused to debate this year.

By the numbers: There were a total of 17 debates across the five most competitive Senate races in 2020. This year, there will only be six, according to Brookings.

Of note: Ohio U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan have debated twice. Though the race is close, the Brookings analysis did not consider it one of the nation's most competitive.

