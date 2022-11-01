Political debates dwindling nationwide

Data: Brookings Institution; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ohio's lack of gubernatorial debates this year illustrates a national trend.

What's happening: Political candidates are increasingly deciding not to participate in debates — and their rivals are trying to make them pay a price, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

Why it matters: Once conceived as a frank exchange about serious issues, then as a chance to score a few rhetorical points in front of a big audience, debates have now become a casualty of politicians' increasing ability to bypass traditional media.

Zoom in: Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has a comfortable lead over Democratic challenger Nan Whaley in the latest polls, refused to debate this year.

The Ohio Democratic Party repeatedly criticized DeWine for this, and Whaley dubbed her recent campaign stops the "Debate Ohio Deserves Tour" in response.

By the numbers: There were a total of 17 debates across the five most competitive Senate races in 2020. This year, there will only be six, according to Brookings.

Of note: Ohio U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan have debated twice. Though the race is close, the Brookings analysis did not consider it one of the nation's most competitive.

🗓️ Reminder: Election Day is in one week. Read our voter guide to prep before going to the polls.