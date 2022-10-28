What to do this weekend

🎥 Take the family to watch "Ghostbusters" at the Ohio Theatre while enjoying a live performance of its score by the Columbus Symphony.

8pm tonight. Tickets start at $19.

🧛 Check out BalletMet's production of "Dracula" at the Davidson Theatre.

8pm tonight, 2pm and 8pm Saturday, 2pm and 6:30pm Sunday. Through Nov. 5 at 77 S. High St.

Tickets start at $55.

🦇 Learn about the most interesting mammal around through multimedia presentations and kid-friendly exhibits at the first annual Ohio Bat Festival.

Noon-5pm Saturday. 2201 Fred Taylor Drive. Free!

🎃 Take a dip in a floating pumpkin patch at Worthington Pools' Pumpkin Plunge.

Noon-3pm Saturday at 400 W. Dublin-Granville Road.

$10 pre-registration tickets or $12 at the door.

🎵 Jam out with Monica, Tevin Campbell and others at the Columbus R&B Music Experience at Nationwide Arena.

8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $38.

🍫 Trick or treat at the Franklin Park Conservatory.

10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday. $22 ages 13 and up, $15 kids ages 3-12.

🎻 Celebrate the holiday with the whole family at Halloween Spooktacular at the Ohio Theatre presented by the Columbus Symphony.

3pm Sunday. $12.50 adults, $8.50 kids.

🍿 Have a scary movie marathon with classics like "Halloween" and "Psycho" or newer thrills like "Smile" at Gateway Film Center.