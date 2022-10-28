What to do this weekend
🎥 Take the family to watch "Ghostbusters" at the Ohio Theatre while enjoying a live performance of its score by the Columbus Symphony.
- 8pm tonight. Tickets start at $19.
🧛 Check out BalletMet's production of "Dracula" at the Davidson Theatre.
- 8pm tonight, 2pm and 8pm Saturday, 2pm and 6:30pm Sunday. Through Nov. 5 at 77 S. High St.
- Tickets start at $55.
🦇 Learn about the most interesting mammal around through multimedia presentations and kid-friendly exhibits at the first annual Ohio Bat Festival.
- Noon-5pm Saturday. 2201 Fred Taylor Drive. Free!
🎃 Take a dip in a floating pumpkin patch at Worthington Pools' Pumpkin Plunge.
- Noon-3pm Saturday at 400 W. Dublin-Granville Road.
- $10 pre-registration tickets or $12 at the door.
🎵 Jam out with Monica, Tevin Campbell and others at the Columbus R&B Music Experience at Nationwide Arena.
- 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $38.
🍫 Trick or treat at the Franklin Park Conservatory.
- 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday. $22 ages 13 and up, $15 kids ages 3-12.
🎻 Celebrate the holiday with the whole family at Halloween Spooktacular at the Ohio Theatre presented by the Columbus Symphony.
- 3pm Sunday. $12.50 adults, $8.50 kids.
🍿 Have a scary movie marathon with classics like "Halloween" and "Psycho" or newer thrills like "Smile" at Gateway Film Center.
- $7.50 happy hour, $12.50 general admission.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.