🍂 What to do with your leaves

As the changing leaves begin to fall, here are some environmentally friendly suggestions from the Franklin County Soil and Water District on what to do with them:

🏡 Leaf 'em alone: Don't feel lazy! Leaves and clippings are high in nutrients, which return to your lawn's soil. Help them break down faster by mowing over them.

Just remember to keep them out of storm drains to prevent clogging.

🍁 Gather 'em: Your community likely has a collection schedule and a specific way to prep leaves for pickup.

In Columbus, all bagged yard waste picked up at the curb is turned into mulch.

♻️ Composting: A good option for reducing waste. There are a number of drop-off sites for Franklin County residents, or check out our guide on composting at home.