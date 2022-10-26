21 mins ago - News

🍂 What to do with your leaves

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a pile of leaves that is being raked to reveal an Axios logo.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

As the changing leaves begin to fall, here are some environmentally friendly suggestions from the Franklin County Soil and Water District on what to do with them:

🏡 Leaf 'em alone: Don't feel lazy! Leaves and clippings are high in nutrients, which return to your lawn's soil. Help them break down faster by mowing over them.

  • Just remember to keep them out of storm drains to prevent clogging.

🍁 Gather 'em: Your community likely has a collection schedule and a specific way to prep leaves for pickup.

  • In Columbus, all bagged yard waste picked up at the curb is turned into mulch.

♻️ Composting: A good option for reducing waste. There are a number of drop-off sites for Franklin County residents, or check out our guide on composting at home.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more