What to do this weekend

🦕 Take to the prehistoric skies by exploring "Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs," a new COSI exhibit that debuted this week.

10am-5pm Thursday-Sunday. $18-25, kids under 2 free!

🦇 Trick-or-treat alongside the animals at Boo at the Zoo. Don't forget to visit the bats!

5-8pm tonight, 10am-8pm Saturday, 10am-5pm Sunday. Through Oct. 30.

$25 adults, $19 kids, seniors. Franklin County residents $17 and $12, respectively.

🎃 Hop over to the first Halloween Harvest Hop in Grandview, with music, vendors and kids' activities.

5-8pm tonight on Grandview Avenue between First and Fifth avenues. Free!

🥸 Put on your best costume for Highball Halloween, back as a street festival for the first time since 2019 on Goodale and Park streets.

Family-friendly party 2-6pm, adult party 6-11pm, Saturday. $25 adults, $5 kids ages 3-12.

🥅 Return to Nationwide Arena to watch the Blue Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

7pm Saturday. $67-163.

👂 Learn why "Failure is Feedback," the theme of a TEDx talk happening at the Lincoln Theatre in King-Lincoln Bronzeville.

11am Sunday. $42.

🐶 Dress up your pet for the HOWLoween costume contest and fall festival at Easton Town Center.