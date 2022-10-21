Dozens of sportsbooks waiting on licenses in Ohio
With a little more than two months to go before sports gambling becomes legal in Ohio, some big-name sportsbooks are left waiting for their retail licenses, PlayOhio writes.
What's happening: The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) set an Oct. 5 deadline for operators that had filed incomplete applications over the summer to provide the necessary licensing information.
- While retail sportsbook applications were not addressed during the commission's Wednesday meeting, many of these applications appear to remain incomplete.
By the numbers: Ohio has licensed seven online sportsbooks, including large operators FanDuel, Caesars and PointsBet Ohio.
- That leaves 18 mobile apps awaiting decisions, per PlayOhio.
- Seventeen retail sportsbook licenses have been awarded, but nine businesses are in flux, including the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and the Hall of Fame Village.
What they're saying: Jessica Franks, the OCCC director of communications, told PlayOhio that the commission's licensing rollout is on schedule and "the commission is issuing sports gaming licenses on a rolling basis."
What's next: There are three more OCCC meetings scheduled before the launch of Ohio sports betting on Jan. 1.
