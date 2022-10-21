Dozens of sportsbooks waiting on licenses in Ohio

With a little more than two months to go before sports gambling becomes legal in Ohio, some big-name sportsbooks are left waiting for their retail licenses, PlayOhio writes.

What's happening: The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) set an Oct. 5 deadline for operators that had filed incomplete applications over the summer to provide the necessary licensing information.

While retail sportsbook applications were not addressed during the commission's Wednesday meeting, many of these applications appear to remain incomplete.

By the numbers: Ohio has licensed seven online sportsbooks, including large operators FanDuel, Caesars and PointsBet Ohio.

That leaves 18 mobile apps awaiting decisions, per PlayOhio.

Seventeen retail sportsbook licenses have been awarded, but nine businesses are in flux, including the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and the Hall of Fame Village.

What they're saying: Jessica Franks, the OCCC director of communications, told PlayOhio that the commission's licensing rollout is on schedule and "the commission is issuing sports gaming licenses on a rolling basis."

What's next: There are three more OCCC meetings scheduled before the launch of Ohio sports betting on Jan. 1.