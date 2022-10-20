20 mins ago - Food and Drink
🥃 Ohio's booze prices are a bargain
Ohio's booze prices are a bargain — and here's the proof.
What we found: Our designated minimum shelf prices for 1.75 liters of Hennessy ($82.99), Jack Daniel's ($44.99) and Tito's vodka ($35.95) are all below average when compared to other states that control the sale of spirits through their government, according to an Axios analysis.
Details: We're about $2 less than average for Jack and Tito's and nearly $7 less for Hennessy.
The bottom line: Don't feel guilty about splurging on an extra bottle or two as you stock up for your Halloween party.
