Note: Minimum shelf prices are shown and some retail outlets may charge more. Wyoming is a control state without minimum shelf pricing and is not shown. West Virginia did not respond with data by time of publication and is omitted. Data: State liquor commissions, Axios research; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Ohio's booze prices are a bargain — and here's the proof.

What we found: Our designated minimum shelf prices for 1.75 liters of Hennessy ($82.99), Jack Daniel's ($44.99) and Tito's vodka ($35.95) are all below average when compared to other states that control the sale of spirits through their government, according to an Axios analysis.

Details: We're about $2 less than average for Jack and Tito's and nearly $7 less for Hennessy.

The bottom line: Don't feel guilty about splurging on an extra bottle or two as you stock up for your Halloween party.