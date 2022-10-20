20 mins ago - Things to Do

Columbus' haunted places

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It's not Halloween season without a few ghost stories, right?

Our recommendations for local haunts:

🏛️ Haunted Ohio Statehouse tours

Meet historical figures on a lantern-lit tour through darkened hallways and chambers.

  • 7-9pm Friday, Saturday. $13. Tickets.

🪦 Spooky Columbus tour

A cemetery bus tour with "Secret Columbus" author Anietra Hamper, featuring some of the hidden, fascinating and unusual places in her book.

  • 6:30pm Nov. 1. $65.

🏠 Kelton House Museum & Garden

It's said that the Kelton family still resides in this 19th-century home, keeping an eye on the living.

Hopkins Hall

On Ohio State's famous Oval is a spectral reminder of why all-nighters aren't always a good idea.

  • Legend has it that a student got stuck in an elevator overnight and nobody heard her cries for help. She slammed her hands against the elevator walls, covering them with handprints.
  • While the elevator is now clean, a single handprint remains on the building's exterior that cannot be scrubbed off.

❄️ Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus

When the snow starts to fall, check the restaurant's back door at 161 N. High St.

  • The story goes that in the early 1900s, a womanizer died after a scorned woman plunged a dagger into his chest before running off barefoot in the snow.
  • Her footprints still appear when it snows but lead to nowhere, Columbus Monthly reports.
