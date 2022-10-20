Columbus' haunted places
It's not Halloween season without a few ghost stories, right?
Our recommendations for local haunts:
🏛️ Haunted Ohio Statehouse tours
Meet historical figures on a lantern-lit tour through darkened hallways and chambers.
- 7-9pm Friday, Saturday. $13. Tickets.
A cemetery bus tour with "Secret Columbus" author Anietra Hamper, featuring some of the hidden, fascinating and unusual places in her book.
- 6:30pm Nov. 1. $65.
🏠 Kelton House Museum & Garden
It's said that the Kelton family still resides in this 19th-century home, keeping an eye on the living.
- Take one of several tours to find out if it's true.
On Ohio State's famous Oval is a spectral reminder of why all-nighters aren't always a good idea.
- Legend has it that a student got stuck in an elevator overnight and nobody heard her cries for help. She slammed her hands against the elevator walls, covering them with handprints.
- While the elevator is now clean, a single handprint remains on the building's exterior that cannot be scrubbed off.
❄️ Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus
When the snow starts to fall, check the restaurant's back door at 161 N. High St.
- The story goes that in the early 1900s, a womanizer died after a scorned woman plunged a dagger into his chest before running off barefoot in the snow.
- Her footprints still appear when it snows but lead to nowhere, Columbus Monthly reports.
More Columbus stories
