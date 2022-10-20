Columbus' haunted places

It's not Halloween season without a few ghost stories, right?

Our recommendations for local haunts:

🏛️ Haunted Ohio Statehouse tours

Meet historical figures on a lantern-lit tour through darkened hallways and chambers.

🪦 Spooky Columbus tour

A cemetery bus tour with "Secret Columbus" author Anietra Hamper, featuring some of the hidden, fascinating and unusual places in her book.

6:30pm Nov. 1. $65.

🏠 Kelton House Museum & Garden

It's said that the Kelton family still resides in this 19th-century home, keeping an eye on the living.

Take one of several tours to find out if it's true.

✋ Hopkins Hall

On Ohio State's famous Oval is a spectral reminder of why all-nighters aren't always a good idea.

Legend has it that a student got stuck in an elevator overnight and nobody heard her cries for help. She slammed her hands against the elevator walls, covering them with handprints.

While the elevator is now clean, a single handprint remains on the building's exterior that cannot be scrubbed off.

❄️ Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus

When the snow starts to fall, check the restaurant's back door at 161 N. High St.