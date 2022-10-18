Your favorite brews and books
Beer and books may seem like an unlikely pairing, but we asked for your opinions on local favorites for both last week and you never disappoint.
Curl up with — or drink up or both — these reader recommendations:
🍺 Brews
Mary M.: "Hazy Jane by Brewdog, so delicious. 😋"
Robert B.: "Land-Grant Beard Crumbs oatmeal raisin stout."
Lydia W.: "Seventh Son Brewing takes the cake! Humulus Nimbus is definitely a fan fave."
📚 Books
Jane S.: "'Unthinkable' by Jamie Raskin. Or an older book, 'The Fourth Turning,' by Neil Howe and William Strauss. Heavy, but incredible."
Bill B.: "'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' by Neil Gaiman is the perfect October read!"
Katie I: "'My Dear Hamilton' by Stephanie Dray. It’s really good … [especially if] you just saw the show!"
Marcia R.: "What happened to the Bennetts?' by Lisa Scottoline."
