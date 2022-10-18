Beer and books may seem like an unlikely pairing, but we asked for your opinions on local favorites for both last week and you never disappoint.

Curl up with — or drink up or both — these reader recommendations:

🍺 Brews

Mary M.: "Hazy Jane by Brewdog, so delicious. 😋"

Robert B.: "Land-Grant Beard Crumbs oatmeal raisin stout."

Lydia W.: "Seventh Son Brewing takes the cake! Humulus Nimbus is definitely a fan fave."

📚 Books

Jane S.: "'Unthinkable' by Jamie Raskin. Or an older book, 'The Fourth Turning,' by Neil Howe and William Strauss. Heavy, but incredible."

Bill B.: "'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' by Neil Gaiman is the perfect October read!"

Katie I: "'My Dear Hamilton' by Stephanie Dray. It’s really good … [especially if] you just saw the show!"

Marcia R.: "What happened to the Bennetts?' by Lisa Scottoline."