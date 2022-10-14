What to do this weekend
🕺 Shake it off at "The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night," a Swift-themed dance party at the Newport Music Hall.
- 8pm tonight. $25. 18+.
🎤 Get your groove on at the The Millennium Tour Turned Up! featuring Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson and more.
- 8pm tonight at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets start at $67.
🏮 Experience Pumpkins Aglow's hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the Franklin Park Conservatory.
- 5-9pm Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 30. $25 adults, $15 kids ages 3-12.
🐶 Check out AKC Meet the Breeds, America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase. The event will have over 70 different breeds to play with and learn about.
- 9am-5pm Saturday. Greater Columbus Convention Center. $20 adults, $10 kids under 12.
🎨 Immerse yourself in Scrawl 16's mobile mural experience while exploring artwork from local artists and vendors.
- Noon-10pm Saturday, Noon-6pm Sunday. Free!
🎵 Rock on at Short North Stage's production of "The Rocky Horror Show."
- 8pm Thursday. 8pm and 11pm Friday. 5pm and 9pm Saturday. 3pm Sunday. Through Oct. 30.
- Tickets start at $50.
🎃 Hang out with the Headless Horseman at All Hallows Eve at Ohio Village.
- 5:30-9:30pm. Saturdays through Oct. 29. $18 adults, $14 kids ages 4-12.
