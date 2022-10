What to do this weekend

Taylor Swift performs during the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

🕺 Shake it off at "The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night," a Swift-themed dance party at the Newport Music Hall.

8pm tonight. $25. 18+.

ğŸŽ¤ Get your groove on at the The Millennium Tour Turned Up! featuring Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson and more.

8pm tonight at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets start at $67.

🏮 Experience Pumpkins Aglow's hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the Franklin Park Conservatory.

5-9pm Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 30. $25 adults, $15 kids ages 3-12.

🐶 Check out AKC Meet the Breeds, America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase. The event will have over 70 different breeds to play with and learn about.

9am-5pm Saturday. Greater Columbus Convention Center. $20 adults, $10 kids under 12.

ğŸŽ¨ Immerse yourself in Scrawl 16's mobile mural experience while exploring artwork from local artists and vendors.

Noon-10pm Saturday, Noon-6pm Sunday. Free!

ğŸŽµ Rock on at Short North Stage's production of "The Rocky Horror Show."

8pm Thursday. 8pm and 11pm Friday. 5pm and 9pm Saturday. 3pm Sunday. Through Oct. 30.

Tickets start at $50.

ğŸŽƒ Hang out with the Headless Horseman at All Hallows Eve at Ohio Village.