What to do this weekend

Taylor Swift performs during the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

🕺 Shake it off at "The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night," a Swift-themed dance party at the Newport Music Hall.

8pm tonight. $25. 18+.

🎤 Get your groove on at the The Millennium Tour Turned Up! featuring Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson and more.

8pm tonight at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets start at $67.

🏮 Experience Pumpkins Aglow's hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the Franklin Park Conservatory.

5-9pm Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 30. $25 adults, $15 kids ages 3-12.

🐶 Check out AKC Meet the Breeds, America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase. The event will have over 70 different breeds to play with and learn about.

9am-5pm Saturday. Greater Columbus Convention Center. $20 adults, $10 kids under 12.

🎨 Immerse yourself in Scrawl 16's mobile mural experience while exploring artwork from local artists and vendors.

Noon-10pm Saturday, Noon-6pm Sunday. Free!

🎵 Rock on at Short North Stage's production of "The Rocky Horror Show."

8pm Thursday. 8pm and 11pm Friday. 5pm and 9pm Saturday. 3pm Sunday. Through Oct. 30.

Tickets start at $50.

🎃 Hang out with the Headless Horseman at All Hallows Eve at Ohio Village.