The Crew were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday night following a 2-1 loss to Orlando City in their final match of the season.

Yes, and: Yesterday, the team fired head coach Caleb Porter.

State of play: The Crew have failed to make the playoffs two years in a row after winning the MLS Cup in 2020 and the Campeones Cup in 2021.

Since 2019, Porter recorded a 45-43-37 regular-season record over four seasons.

What's next: A search for the next head coach has already begun, per a statement.