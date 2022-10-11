1 hour ago - Sports

Crew miss playoffs, fire head coach

Alissa Widman Neese
Crew head coach Caleb Porter stands on the field during a match
Former Crew head coach Caleb Porter at Lower.com Field. Photo: Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Crew were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday night following a 2-1 loss to Orlando City in their final match of the season.

Yes, and: Yesterday, the team fired head coach Caleb Porter.

State of play: The Crew have failed to make the playoffs two years in a row after winning the MLS Cup in 2020 and the Campeones Cup in 2021.

  • Since 2019, Porter recorded a 45-43-37 regular-season record over four seasons.

What's next: A search for the next head coach has already begun, per a statement.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more