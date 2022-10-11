1 hour ago - Sports
Crew miss playoffs, fire head coach
The Crew were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday night following a 2-1 loss to Orlando City in their final match of the season.
Yes, and: Yesterday, the team fired head coach Caleb Porter.
State of play: The Crew have failed to make the playoffs two years in a row after winning the MLS Cup in 2020 and the Campeones Cup in 2021.
- Since 2019, Porter recorded a 45-43-37 regular-season record over four seasons.
What's next: A search for the next head coach has already begun, per a statement.
