Gov. Mike DeWine said last week he wants to make Ohio "the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family."

Why it matters: Ohio's infant and maternal mortality rates trend higher than national rates and are likely to increase in a post-Roe Ohio.

What's happening: DeWine is enhancing his Bold Beginning Initiative with new proposals to help support parents. Proposed initiatives include:

Removing state and local taxes on diapers, car seats, wipes and baby supplies.

Extending paid maternity leave for state employees from six to 12 weeks.

Expanding Medicaid access to adopted youth and their families as well as improving the statewide foster care system.

The latest: Medicaid has already partnered with private OB/GYN practices to help mothers receive individualized preventative and prenatal care.

What they're saying: "Helping both babies, and their families, will have profound impact on our communities and our economy," DeWine said in a statement. "Supporting Ohio’s families now will help children thrive as adults and continue leading our great state to an even brighter future."

What's next: DeWine has to work with lawmakers to make it happen.

The other side: Earlier this year, state Democrats introduced legislation to cut sales tax on diapers, provide families with a one-time formula credit and other initiatives. Though the diaper proposal had a Republican cosponsor, the bills haven't progressed beyond committee.