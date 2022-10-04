DeWine wants to ax sales tax on baby supplies
Gov. Mike DeWine said last week he wants to make Ohio "the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family."
Why it matters: Ohio's infant and maternal mortality rates trend higher than national rates and are likely to increase in a post-Roe Ohio.
What's happening: DeWine is enhancing his Bold Beginning Initiative with new proposals to help support parents. Proposed initiatives include:
- Removing state and local taxes on diapers, car seats, wipes and baby supplies.
- Extending paid maternity leave for state employees from six to 12 weeks.
- Expanding Medicaid access to adopted youth and their families as well as improving the statewide foster care system.
The latest: Medicaid has already partnered with private OB/GYN practices to help mothers receive individualized preventative and prenatal care.
What they're saying: "Helping both babies, and their families, will have profound impact on our communities and our economy," DeWine said in a statement. "Supporting Ohio’s families now will help children thrive as adults and continue leading our great state to an even brighter future."
What's next: DeWine has to work with lawmakers to make it happen.
The other side: Earlier this year, state Democrats introduced legislation to cut sales tax on diapers, provide families with a one-time formula credit and other initiatives. Though the diaper proposal had a Republican cosponsor, the bills haven't progressed beyond committee.
- "To make Ohio truly the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family, Republicans need to stop procrastinating and act on proposals already in front of them," House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) told the Cincinnati Enquirer.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.