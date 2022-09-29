2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese
Dedicating just one day to something as crucial as coffee seems like a massive oversight, but hey, we don't make the made-up-holiday rules.

Looking for some coffee shops off the beaten path? Give these a try:

Colin's Coffee, Upper Arlington

  • Fall drinks are always in season. Alissa recommends the banana bread latte.

Third Way Cafe, Hilltop

Cafe de Nook, downtown

  • A hidden gem with Parisian decor tucked inside an office building at 175 S. Third St.

Kafe Kerouac, University District

  • Watch a poetry slam, browse records and books or enjoy a coffee cocktail.

Bexley Coffee Shop, Bexley

  • Must-try treat: a coffee bomb, a donut-muffin hybrid covered in cinnamon sugar.

Plus national deals.

