Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Columbus
Dedicating just one day to something as crucial as coffee seems like a massive oversight, but hey, we don't make the made-up-holiday rules.
Looking for some coffee shops off the beaten path? Give these a try:
Colin's Coffee, Upper Arlington
- Fall drinks are always in season. Alissa recommends the banana bread latte.
Third Way Cafe, Hilltop
- Don't forget a muffin or cookie from Slice of Heaven Bakery.
Cafe de Nook, downtown
- A hidden gem with Parisian decor tucked inside an office building at 175 S. Third St.
Kafe Kerouac, University District
- Watch a poetry slam, browse records and books or enjoy a coffee cocktail.
Bexley Coffee Shop, Bexley
- Must-try treat: a coffee bomb, a donut-muffin hybrid covered in cinnamon sugar.
