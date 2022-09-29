Dedicating just one day to something as crucial as coffee seems like a massive oversight, but hey, we don't make the made-up-holiday rules.

Looking for some coffee shops off the beaten path? Give these a try:

Colin's Coffee, Upper Arlington

Fall drinks are always in season. Alissa recommends the banana bread latte.

Third Way Cafe, Hilltop

Don't forget a muffin or cookie from Slice of Heaven Bakery.

Cafe de Nook, downtown

A hidden gem with Parisian decor tucked inside an office building at 175 S. Third St.

Kafe Kerouac, University District

Watch a poetry slam, browse records and books or enjoy a coffee cocktail.

Bexley Coffee Shop, Bexley

Must-try treat: a coffee bomb, a donut-muffin hybrid covered in cinnamon sugar.

Plus national deals.