Celebrating one year of Axios Columbus
On this day last year, the first-ever Axios Columbus newsletter hit your inboxes at 6:29am.
Why it matters: Full disclosure — it's pretty stressful pushing send on an email to thousands of discerning readers willing to take a chance on your coverage.
- But we believed in Axios' mission of providing smart news that's worthy of your time, and it's clear you do, too.
What's happening: Since then, we've published nearly 250 newsletters. We've highlighted our city's housing boom and affordability crisis, our major economic growth, and our lengthy rebound from the pandemic and its challenging ripple effects.
- We've showcased art and athletes, social ills and those trying to solve them, and occasionally played handball with pros or sampled the best crab rangoon in town.
- We won't forget how we got here but are excited about where we're going.
State of play: Columbus is a diverse, rapidly changing place. Its culture is constantly being redefined.
- Our city is full of many transplants (us included!) experiencing the city's traditions and favorites for the first time, plus starting new ones.
The bottom line: We couldn't do it without our subscribers, population 37,000 and growing.
- More than 700,000 of you also visited our website to read the more than 650 stories we've posted in the last year.
- You've given us suggestions on where to eat, people to interview, stories to pursue and questions to answer, making us fall in love with our engaged community of readers.
🙏 Thank you — and please email [email protected] to keep the ideas and feedback coming.
💌 If you enjoy spending your weekday mornings with us, please encourage your family, friends and neighbors to subscribe and join the conversation.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.