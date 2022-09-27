Celebrating one year of Axios Columbus

On this day last year, the first-ever Axios Columbus newsletter hit your inboxes at 6:29am.

Why it matters: Full disclosure — it's pretty stressful pushing send on an email to thousands of discerning readers willing to take a chance on your coverage.

But we believed in Axios' mission of providing smart news that's worthy of your time, and it's clear you do, too.

What's happening: Since then, we've published nearly 250 newsletters. We've highlighted our city's housing boom and affordability crisis, our major economic growth, and our lengthy rebound from the pandemic and its challenging ripple effects.

State of play: Columbus is a diverse, rapidly changing place. Its culture is constantly being redefined.

Our city is full of many transplants (us included!) experiencing the city's traditions and favorites for the first time, plus starting new ones.

The bottom line: We couldn't do it without our subscribers, population 37,000 and growing.

🙏 Thank you — and please email [email protected] to keep the ideas and feedback coming.

💌 If you enjoy spending your weekday mornings with us, please encourage your family, friends and neighbors to subscribe and join the conversation.