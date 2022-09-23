14 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend

Mary Jane Sanese
The cannon erupts and the crowd celebrates after the Blue Jackets scored a goal at Nationwide Arena in April. Photo: Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

🎭 Get the show on the road with Columbus Children's Theatre's production of Disney's Newsies.

  • Opens 7pm tonight at the Southern Theatre, through Oct 2.
  • Tickets start at $43 for children and $53 for adults.

To bean or not to bean? The Columbus Coffee Festival will bring almost 40 coffee roasters to Ohio Village.

  • 9am-2pm Saturday, Sunday. $20.

🃏 Add to your collection at the Columbus Trading Card and Collectibles Show. Over 50 vendors will sell Pokémon, Magic, sports cards and more at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

  • 10am-5pm Saturday. Free!

🥳 Hit the streets at Short North's Go Fourth: A Block Party For All, with yoga, live music, food and beer vendors and arts and crafts for kiddos.

  • 11am-4pm Sunday on N. 4th Street, from 2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue.

🏒 Hockey is back! The Blue Jackets' first home preseason game of the season is against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

  • 7pm Sunday, with tickets as cheap as $17.
