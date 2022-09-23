What to do this weekend
🎭 Get the show on the road with Columbus Children's Theatre's production of Disney's Newsies.
- Opens 7pm tonight at the Southern Theatre, through Oct 2.
- Tickets start at $43 for children and $53 for adults.
☕ To bean or not to bean? The Columbus Coffee Festival will bring almost 40 coffee roasters to Ohio Village.
- 9am-2pm Saturday, Sunday. $20.
🃏 Add to your collection at the Columbus Trading Card and Collectibles Show. Over 50 vendors will sell Pokémon, Magic, sports cards and more at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
- 10am-5pm Saturday. Free!
🥳 Hit the streets at Short North's Go Fourth: A Block Party For All, with yoga, live music, food and beer vendors and arts and crafts for kiddos.
- 11am-4pm Sunday on N. 4th Street, from 2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue.
🏒 Hockey is back! The Blue Jackets' first home preseason game of the season is against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- 7pm Sunday, with tickets as cheap as $17.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.