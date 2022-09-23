Speaking of fall, we're debuting a new Friday feature highlighting the best activities our region has to offer during our favorite time of year.

Now is a good time to head to these outdoor spots while the weather is still cooperating:

Pumpkins, peppers and other produce are just a strawberry's throw away from Route 270.

10am-6pm Monday-Saturday and noon-5pm Sunday. 4600 Lockbourne Road, Columbus.

Families can make scarecrows and enjoy hayrides at this Delaware County farm.

10am-5pm Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday through Oct. 23. 6142 Lewis Center Road, Galena.

Bring your knowledge of OSU football to complete this corn maze, which opens tomorrow and is designed to honor Ohio Stadium's 100th anniversary.

5-10pm Fridays, noon-10pm Saturday and noon-6pm Sunday through Oct. 30. 8657 Axe Handle Road, Milford Center.

Finish the maze or try your hand at apple cannon target practice.